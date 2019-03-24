Kenyan couple arrested for concealing daughter’s defilement, pregnancy

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Mar 24 – A couple has been arrested for allegedly hiding their daughter’s defilement and pregnancy at Nyanyaa village in Mwingi, Kitui County.

The two are accused of failing to report when their 15-year-old daughter was defiled and impregnated.

According to Mwingi Sub-County Police Commander Francis Wahome, the two conspired to keep the incident a secret, which is contrary to the law.

“When we learned about the incident, we arrested the parents who have kept secret the identity of the man responsible for their class eight daughter’s pregnancy,” Wahome said.

Wahome said it was wrong for the parents to conceal a defilement case against their own daughter instead of reporting so that the suspect can be apprehended.

The couple is held at Mwingi Police Station and will be arraigned once investigations are completed.

Wahome warned that anyone found concealing cases of defilement won’t be spared.

He urged residents to join in the fight against defilement and report such cases immediately they happen to ensure justice is served to the victim.

“Don’t accept to be compromised when it comes to defilement cases, such cases should be reported with immediate effect. Only the courts are allowed to make judgments, “he said.