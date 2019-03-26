KEMSA not supplying drugs to Nairobi County hospitals over Sh300mn debt

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Nairobi residents are still suffering due to lack of drugs in various county health facilities, a situation which has forced them to incur extra costs to buy prescribed drugs from private pharmacies.

The County’s Health Committee on Tuesday heard from the health department that the shortage of drugs is due to huge debts owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

Health Executive Mohamed Dagane told the committee that they have an outstanding debt of Sh309 million which has seen Kenya Medical Supplies Authority stop supplying them with drugs.

Dagane who was previously the County Executive Committee Member for Transport but now heading the Health docket after a mini-reshuffle, assured the Committee that they are now exploring ways how to settle the debt and have supplies resume.

“It’s true there is a shortage of drugs in our facilities, the debt was so huge that in the last financial year we only managed to pay KEMSA Sh70 million. We will be working out on a repayment plan with KEMSA to find a solution,” he said.

The debts are said to have accrued since 2014 before the new administration came into place.

In an interview with Capital FM News last year, KEMSA CEO Jonah Mwangi said that Nairobi County was leading in debts followed by Narok County, a situation that had forced them to stop restocking drugs in the county facilities.

As part of the measures, Nairobi County committed to be paying KEMSA Sh30 million a month to offset the accrued debt and to also ensure continued supply of drugs, but the plan wasn’t implemented.

KEMSA has an agreement with counties that requires the devolved governments to make payments within 45 days after delivery and normally suspends the accounts of those not in good books with the agency.

