Jubilee MPs urge Uhuru, Ruto to shield party from agents of doom

, MANDERA, Kenya, Mar 23 – Jubilee MPs led by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to protect the party from agents they claim are out to wreck it.

They said they would not allow the agents to break the party, noting that some of them have a history of tearing apart their parties.

They said it had taken time, money and effort to bring up the ruling party, and as such, any distraction would not be tolerated.

They spoke on Saturday in Mandera in the company of Deputy President Ruto.

Present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Mandera Governor Ali Roba, Rehema Jaldesa (Woman Rep, Isiolo), Mahamud Maalim (Senator, Mandera) and Amina Gedow (Woman Rep, Mandera).

Others were MPs Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Ibrahim Abdi Mude (Lafey), Mohamed Dahir (Dadaab), Abdikarim Osman (Fafi), Adan Haji Ali (Mandera South) and Omar Maalim (Mandera East).

“We agreed as leaders to wind up more than 10 regional political outfits in the country because we wanted to bring Kenyans together,” said Duale.

He added that by forming Jubilee Party, they were bringing sanity in the country’s political platform that had for long been stained by tribalism, division and a lack of focus.

He said they would not allow the country to be taken back to the politics of no value to Kenyans.

“We should not accept the ideologies of those people with the history to break parties; he broke KANU and then NARC. He did not stop there; he went to Cord because of political dishonesty, but killed it thereafter. Because of his selfish agenda, NASA is also gone,” added Duale.

Governor Roba exuded confidence that the Jubilee party succession plan would remain intact “so that the party’s development agenda is not disturbed”.

He noted that any division in the ruling party would spell doom to the unity and development of Kenya.

“We have seen the dividends of having a national party with a people-led agenda. We would want to see this deepened further through a clear and solid succession. That is why our leader of choice in 2022 is Dr Ruto,” said the Mandera Governor.

Maalim lauded the government in fostering devolution.

He said the move had seen resources allocated equitably across the country.

“Even the remotest regions of Kenya are now feeling development. We would want this to thrive so that no one feels left out as Kenya is transformed,” he said.

The Mandera East MP said any “political distraction” would undo the achievements made so far.

“Our unity and political stability are key ingredients in our development. We must therefore be cautious of leaders with hidden and selfish agenda,” he explained.

Ruto called on leaders to refine their approach to politics by associating with political parties with national outlook and a clear development plan for Kenya.

He asked “those competing with us” to shift from tribal political vehicles if they are after bringing the country together.

“That is how we are going to transform Kenya. You cannot lecture us on unity when you are in-charge of a tribal outfit,” Ruto added.

He said Jubilee’s development record would not be done away through corruption propaganda.

Dahir and Senator Maalim asked the government to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border to allow communities in the two countries to trade together.