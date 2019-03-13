JSC promotes 74 magistrates

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the promotion of 74 magistrates.

They were promoted following interviews from February 19 to 28 and approvals at a meeting.

Among those promoted to Chief Magistrates include Wachira Letizia Muthoni, Onyango Dickson Odhiambo, Mutuku Martha and Oluoch Charity Chebii.

Others are Lutta Nathan Shiundu, Onyango Lucas Onyina, Ithuku Alex, Nderitu Elena Gathoni, Nyarangi Elizabeth Juma, Katiwa Usui Elizabeth and Ole Keiwua Daniel.

In the exercise, 12 Senior Principal Magistrates were promoted to Chief Magistrates while 17 Principal Magistrates were promoted to Senior Principal Magistrates.

Forty-six Senior Resident Magistrates were also promoted to Principal Magistrates.

Parameters informing the promotions included merit, management skills, performance and integrity among others.