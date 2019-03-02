I’ll be a good sport, says CS Amina

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for her new assignment announced Friday.

Mohamed who was moved from the Education docket to replace sacked Rashid Echesa, said the appointment was a great honour to her.

“It is with humility and high honour that I thank His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta for according me the opportunity to serve as the CS for Foreign Affairs, the CS for Education and now as CS for Sports, Culture and Heritage,” she stated.

She also congratulated Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Chairman George Magoha for his new nomination to head the Education docket.

The career diplomat also thanked stakeholders she partnered with while at the ministry to realise tremendous progress in improving the quality of education in the country.

“Together, we made huge strides in deepening the sector’s reform Agenda. We delivered credible 2018 national examinations, successful CBC roll-out, near 100pc transition from primary to secondary (93pc and rising) progressive TVET and University reforms, among others,” she said in a statement posted on her Facebook page.

In communicating the re-organisation within the Cabinet, President Kenyatta said the changes were in line with the authority conferred on him under Article 132 of the Constitution outlining the function of his office to include coordinate government functions and the need to ensure State departments deliver on national values as set out in Article 10 (2).

The Head of State also noted to align his administration to deliver his four-fold agenda of food security, manufacturing, affordable housing, and universal healthcare.

He said the reorganization was necessary to “embed operational enhancements and functional changes that shall make ministries, State departments and agencies better able to deliver on their mandates.”