IG nominee to be vetted by joint House teams

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The vetting of Inspector General of Police nominee Hillary Mutyambai in Parliament shall be jointly conducted by the two House committees mandated to deal with matters of national security.

In his communication to the House, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi directed the committees to consider the nomination and table reports in the relevant Houses for debate and decision within 14 days from the date of the notification of the nomination.

“In order for Parliament to effectively conduct the vetting process, the Speaker of the Senate and I have consulted on the most judicious manner of facilitating Parliament to discharge this important task. In the interest of time and resources, the requirements of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, the Standing Orders of both Houses and the practices of Parliament, we have agreed the vetting of the nominee for appointment as Inspector -General of Police shall be conducted by the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly and the Standing Committee on National Security, Defiance and Foreign Relations of the Senate,” Muturi directed.

The House Committees will be expected the report on the suitability of Mutyambai to serve as the country’s top cop by April 2.

“Unless a decision is reached by the consensus, any vote to be taken in the joint sitting of the committees shall be by separate Houses. This will ensure that the numerical difference of the individual members representing the Houses in the joint sittings has no effect on the decisions of the joint sittings of the committees,” Muturi added.

The Speaker says MPs may have to be recalled from their short recess to approve or reject the report on his suitability.

“It is also advisable that the concerned committees expeditiously commence the process of the consideration of approval of the nominee to enable speedy conclusion within the set timelines.”

He added: “Considering that the House is scheduled to proceed on short a recess on Thursday, March 28, 2019, the period set by the law for approval hearings will lapse while the House is on recess. I will be asking the House Business Committee to propose a way forward with respect to the calendar of the House to ensure that the process is concluded within the statutory timelines.”

Before his nomination, Mutyambai had been serving as Deputy Director of Counter Terrorism at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

If approved, he will serve as the Inspector-General of Police for the next four years.

The NPSC Act requires the National Assembly to approve or reject the nominees for the position of IG within 21 days from the date the Speaker makes the announcement.

His predecessor Joseph Boinnet was picked from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to replace David Kimaiyo.