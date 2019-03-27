Heated exchanges as QC Qureshi, Mwilu’s lawyers argue their cases

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – There was a bitter exchange of words between Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi and defence lawyers on the second day of the petition by Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu’s seeking to stop her prosecution over graft.

This is after Qureshi sought to find out from Mwilu’s legal team whether Senator James Orengo’s statement to the court earlier was directed at him.

One of the lawyers while lifting a copy of the constitution told Qureshi “this is a sovereign country. If you are not happy here, go back to your country!”

The London-based barrister began defending the decision by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to prosecute the DCJ.

While appearing before Justices Helen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyot, Chacha Mwita and William Musyoki, he stated that Haji followed the law when he decided to indict the DCJ.

Qureshi implored the bench to dismiss Mwilu’s petition on grounds that she wants to turn the proceedings into a criminal trial. “The petitioner wants to turn this court to a criminal court.”

Further, Qureshi told the court that Haji approached the matter with caution by first informing CJ David Maraga.

“The petitioner’s prosecution is not in any way for public consumption but for the advancement of the justice system,” he argued.

