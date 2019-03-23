Govt moves to tame crime in Isiolo, Meru Counties

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Security personnel drawn from Meru and Isiolo Counties have been directed to meet on a weekly basis, to ensure any loopholes are sealed and law and order maintained.

Isiolo County has lately been in the spotlight over increased criminal activities, with some linked to terrorism especially after the 14 Riverside drive attack on January 15, after it emerged the mastermind hailed from there.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi issued the directive during an event in Meru, where he challenged them to work harmoniously.

The Interior CS also raised concerns over increased cases of Gender-Based Violence in the two counties warning that the perpetrators will not be spared.

“The government won’t stand by as violence is meted out on spouses. This is a matter that will not be taken lightly and there will be no compromise. I hereby order chiefs and their assistants to take any person who reports Gender-Based Violence to the nearest police station to file a report so that the offender may be arrested and prosecuted. These are serious cases and there will be no room for negotiation,” he said.

Meru and Isiolo are some of the areas notoriously known for settling such disputes away from authorities with the help of chiefs, and often, the victim finds no justice.

Local administrators have over time overseen the archaic trend, but Matiangi cautioned them that they risk losing their job, if they are found trying to cover up.

“There have several cases been cases of child defilement. This too, the Government will not tolerate. If you are caught, you will be arrested, prosecuted and jailed. Children are the future of this country and they must be protected,” the CS asserted.