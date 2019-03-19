Government concludes biometric registration of police officers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday received a report on the implementation of the new National Police Service Information Management System from the Cabinet Secretary on the Ministry of Interior at State House.

The report indicates that the full automation of the Human Resource Management system is now complete. It shows that the National Police Service has a total of 101288 policemen and women.

“The digital records heralds a new era in police administration and for Kenya’s security sector as it goes a long way in complementing the government’s efforts towards establishing a modern criminal justice infrastructure.” State House said in a statement.

The system contains the details of officers of all ranks within the Administration Police Service, the National Police Service, and the Department of Criminal Investigations.

The President expressed his satisfaction with the progress in the implementation of the reforms agenda within the security sector, adding that such a system is a landmark step in the attainment of professionalism and good governance in the service.

The system features each police officer’s biometric data, certificate of appointment, national identity card details, KRA PIN, family background, academic qualifications, rank, and service history among other details.

“The system will eliminate fraud associated with manual staff records. In this regard, it will facilitate the selection, recruitment, and management of police officers and foster fair performance appraisals, transparent deployment and transfers, and merit-based promotions,” Spokesperson Kanze Dena added.

He also directed that the next step of having a web-based Occurrence Book and the automation of instant fines, as well as some police operations be finalized by December 31.