Four in Sh2bn cash saga charged with attempting to defraud businessman

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Four suspects who have been in police custody over the Sh2 billion Barclays Bank Queensway branch fake currency saga have been charged with attempting to defraud a businessman.

The four were accused of conspiring to defraud the trader by falsely pretending they were carrying out a genuine business as investors.

They include Erick Otieno Adede, Mohammed Ejaz alias Ahmed Shah, Mary Wanjiru Mwangi alias Elizabeth Muthoni and Irene Wairimu Kimani alias Charity.

They are charged with the intent to defraud Muriithi Materi Mbuthia of Sh20 million in Nairobi.

Adede who was a parliamentary aspirant in Homabay Town is accused that without lawful authority or excuse knowingly had in his custody fake 20,067,900 USD intended to resemble and pass as currency notes on March 19 in Nairobi.

Prosecution further accused Adede of being found in possession of 41.373 kilograms of brass in contravention of the mining Act.

The State opposed the accused from being released on bond, but the court rejected the application saying it was not supported by an affidavit to demonstrate the compelling reason to deny them bail.

The defence lawyers objected the plea by the prosecution i saying that their clients have been custody since March 19 by which time the prosecution could have filed affidavits showing the court why they are opposing bail.

The trial magistrate said that the reasons given by the prosecution was not sufficient to warranty denial of bond to the accused.

