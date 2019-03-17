First Lady Margaret in the US for UN Commission on Status of Women

Shares

, NEW YORK, USA Mar 16 — First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is the US to attend the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women which is taking place at the United Nations Headquarters.

The meeting, which began on 11th and ends on 22nd of this month, is being attended by delegations of representatives of member states, UN bodies and the non-governmental organizations accredited to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme for this year’s session is: “Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls;” while the rallying call is: “Women’s empowerment and the link to sustainable development”.

During the meeting, Kenya will showcase her efforts in developing social protection mechanisms including the First Lady’s Beyond Zero Initiative.

The Beyond Zero side event will be hosted within the United Nations (UN) complex to demonstrate Kenya’s leadership, commitment and investment in gender equality and empowerment of women within the health and social sector.

The event will also be used to demonstrate how women can leverage on their designated strategic positions to propel human development indices that work towards creating an equitable world with dignity and respect.

The focus of the side event is to showcase the leadership, brokering and convening power of Kenya’s First Lady through Beyond Zero interventions.

Speaking briefly before the arrival of the First Lady, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Prof. Margaret Kobia said the Beyond Zero side event will demonstrate how the First Lady has been able to use the initiative to transform lives of the most vulnerable groups in Kenya.

CS Kobia said the cash transfer programme of the national government is one of the most successful social protection interventions which has helped many vulnerable individuals improve their lives.

Through the cash transfer programme and other social protection programmes, the CS said, Kenya is on course to fulfilling its international obligations in line with the theme of the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

The Cabinet Secretary invited all attending delegations to the side event which will take place on Monday at 1.30 pm New York time.

On arrival in New York, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was received by Kenya’s Ambassador to the US, Robison Njeru Githae and Ambassador Koki Muli Grignon who is the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations.