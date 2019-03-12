Fire razes a section of popular Toi Market in Kibra

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Property of unknown value was destroyed early Tuesday morning after a fierce fire razed a section of the popular Toi Market in Kibra.

According to Nairobi Regional Commander Philip Ndolo, “fire fighters are still battling the inferno which broke out at about 4.00am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndolo told Capital FM News that the cause of the fire is not yet known but investigations are currently underway.

The market is a favorite to many Kenyans due to its accessibility and the availability of second-hand clothes, shoes, home goods, fresh fruit and vegetables.

Meanwhile, another fire burnt down the registry section of Ministry of Mining in Nairobi.

According to police, the cause of the fire that broke out at about 5 am is yet to be known.

Police suspect arson as the cause of the inferno and fire engines struggled to contain the blaze which has stretched services.