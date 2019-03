Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – A huge fire has broken out at 20th Century building on Mama Ngina Street.

The fire started shortly after 1pm, on some of the upper floors, but the cause has not been established.

Fire fighters are battling the inferno that has caused panic in town.

The building has IMAX cinema theatre on the first floor, Dancing Spoon restaurant, Flush Dycleaners among other premier establishments that also include clothing shops.