Education Ministry says all Form One students selected on merit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar-16- The Education ministry has denied claims that most students from Kiambu County who excelled in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) were selected to join schools with low standards outside the county.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says the selection of Form One students is strictly guided by merit and the choice of school candidates made.

Speaking during the Kiambu County Education Day at Ndumberi grounds, the Principal Secretary affirmed the procedures being the long-time guidelines in the placement of KCPE students into Secondary Schools which conflicts the general perception.

Area Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has complained on students from the area being admitted to schools in other counties with low standards as those of national schools within the area.

Dr Kipsang assured the public on the government’s commitment to always maintain the standards often used in the selection and admission process.

He said Kiambu county attained 94 per cent out of the 100 percent target on Form One admission campaign towards 100 per cent transition exercise.

“We are still looking for some 60, 000 nationally and 652 pupils who had not joined form one from the 2018 KCPE cohort,” the PS noted.

According to Dr Kipsang, the government has issued Sh1.8 billion in this financial year to be used in constructing classrooms, laboratories and sanitation facilities while in 2018, a total of Sh1.97 billion was issued to revamp infrastructure due to the increased enrollment of students under the 100 per cent transition policy.

The area County Commissioner, Wilson Wanyanga advised principals of public secondary schools against making too many demands on students, above parents reach.

He termed some of the demands insignificant to deny students secondary education.