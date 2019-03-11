Education CS nominee Magoha set for approval hearing Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Professor George Magoha is on Thursday expected before a parliamentary committee to undergo an approval hearing following his nomination to replace Amina Mohamed.

According to a schedule appearing on the National Assembly website, Prof Magoha is slated before the Committee on Appointments from 10am at a sitting to be held at County Hall’s Mini-Chamber.

House Speaker Justin Muturi – who chairs the committee – last Tuesday informed MPs that he had formally received a message from President Uhuru Kenyatta naming the outgoing Kenya National Examination Council Chairman to head the Education docket.

In accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai on Thursday announced a seven-day period during which members of the public can submit their views in support or against the nomination of the former University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor.

Muturi directed that MPs will have to either approve or reject his nomination by March 19.

If appointed, Prof Magoha will have his work cut out for him as he will be tasked with ensuring the new Competency Based Curriculum succeeds.

He will also be required to ensure the digital literacy programme is effective.

The top grade Professor of Urological and Transplant Surgery is also expected to oversee the hiring of more teachers to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school, an agenda whose success the Jubilee administration has committed to.