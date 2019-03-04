DP Ruto’s pilot, 4 Americans killed in Turkana chopper crash

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s pilots and four Americans have been killed in a helicopter crash that occurred in Turkana last night.

The pilot has been identified by police officers at the scene as Mario Magonga, who was flying the tourists from Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana, when the chopper went down at about 8 pm.

Police said the team was in the company of another chopper that took off safely, but the second crashed moments after it took off.

“Last evening at about 8pm, a helicopter crashed at Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana, killing all its five occupants on board. Security personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed that among the five were four Americans and the Kenyan Pilot,” Police Spokesman Charles Owino said in a statement without naming the victims.

The wreckage was found at 4 am Monday morning together with the bodies.

The American tourists had visited Lobolo Tented Camp on the Island and were flying back when it crashed.

“Available information indicates that two helicopters had landed earlier at Labolo Tented Camp on the National Park’s Island, however one managed to clear the area safely,” police said.