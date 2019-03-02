Dori humbled by ODM’S decision to shelve expulsion

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Coast Parliamentary Group Chairperson and Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori has lauded his Orange Democratic Movement party for pardoning him from expulsion.

He was addressing a public baraza in Kilifi a day after the ODM National Governing Council adopted a resolution to spare him after he wrote an apology letter for engaging in rebellious actions by supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ODM Disciplinary Committee and National Executive Council recommended the expulsion of Dori and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa citing that such action was observed as gross misconduct and a direct rebellion against the party which contends Raila Odinga will be its flag bearer.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude and thank the ODM party and the NGC that met yesterday and they heard and considered my plea on behalf of the people of the Msambweni and they took the decision to set me free from the charges that I was facing,” he said.

Dori may not out of the woods yet as the Orange party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is expected to convene a special NGC meeting within the next 60 days in which Dori will appear to present his case following his letter of apology.

The NGC however resolved to have Jumwa expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The vocal Malindi MP may stall her eviction from the popular party if she moves to the Registrar of Political Parties to appeal the decision of ODM’s second top most decision-making organ.