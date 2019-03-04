Director denies stealing Sh80mn from HighChem Speciality Chemicals

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – A Nairobi businessman has been arraigned over alleged theft of Sh80mn from HighChem Speciality Chemicals.

He appeared before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku and denied the charges.

David Njau Wambugu was charged that on diverse dates between 7th August 2012 and 26th April 2016 at Standard Chartered Bank Limited Industrial Area Branch within Nairobi.

Wambugu who is a director of HighChem Speciality Chemicals is alleged to have stolen 804,879 USD property of HighChem Specility Chemicals Limited and HighChem East Africa Limited.

He has been freed on a cash bail of 500,000 shillings.

Hearing set for 3rd of next month.