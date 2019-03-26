Decomposing bodies of six men found in Tsavo

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Six decomposing male bodies have been discovered at Kanga area in Tsavo West National Park, a kilometre away from the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Detectives from Mtito Andei Police Station visited the scene and found the scattered bodies, which appeared partly burnt.

Detectives said they had visited the area, photographed and taken the bodies to Makindu Hospital awaiting post-mortems and identification.

The bodies were discovered by two KWS rangers from Tsavo West National Park while on patrol Tuesday within Kanga area about 15kms East of their station.

The officers, Mark Lesido and James Simiti, said they encountered a foul smell and upon reaching the area they discovered the bodies.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim corroborated the discovery.

