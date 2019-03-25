DCI to take stern action against child abusers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 -Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has vowed to take stern action against perpetrators of child abuse.

Kinoti was speaking on Monday during the opening of a Cyber Wing of Child Protection at the CID Training school, which will be exclusively, be dealing with protecting children.

The center is the first one in Africa and has been fitted with modern technology which will ensure that child abusers are monitored and assist in collecting water tight evidence for successful prosecution of child abusers.

“Child aspect in terms of crime management is one area that has in the past been underestimated. This is one area that the DCI has given a proper thought particularly in today’s world where you can see adults and people you can’t imagine abusing children, children have actually become victims of criminality,” he said

Also present was the British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey who assured UK’s commitment towards ensuring that child abusers are brought to book despite their origin.

“Nothing is more important than protecting the children of Kenya; it’s heartbreaking to see adults from my country and also from other countries traveling to Kenya with an aim of coming to abuse children. I want to give assurance that even if children abusers come from my country I will work with my team to ensure they are put behind bars,” stated Hailey.

Hailey remarks come at a time when Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating reports that an African couple running a charity organization in Kenya abused children.

The investigations are aimed at establishing if Gregory Dow and his wife Mary Rose, who left the country in 2017, molested children at a children’s home in Boito, Bomet County.

Dow is accused of engaging with engaging in sex with underage girls.

A week ago, also a children’s home in Machakos was closed down after allegations that boys at the institution were being sodomized.