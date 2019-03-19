DCI probes fake $20mn notes found at client’s safe deposit box at Barclays branch

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing $20 million (Sh2bn) in fake currency found in a client’s safe at Barclays Bank Queensway branch, Nairobi.

DCI boss George Kinoti said the fake currency was deposited in November 2017.

The bank said a customer who holds a personal safe deposit box at the Queensway branch was intercepted by police and taken away for further questioning.

“The customer had concealed fake currency in his personal safe deposit box against the banks rules and regulations which include restrictions of items which can be held in the safe deposit box”

Barclays added that the contents of personal safe deposit boxes are not part of the banks deposits and are only known to the client.

“We continue to fully cooperate and assist the authorities with this investigation.”

This discovery comes after investigators found Sh32.6 billion in fake foreign currency and gold in a Ruiru house three weeks ago.