DCI officer killed in shootout with thugs in Taveta

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer was Monday night killed in a shootout with suspected robbers in Taveta town within Taita Taveta County.

According to police, the officer was with his colleagues when he was shot by two people linked to the robbery in Mombasa that was caught on CCTV cameras.

They said he had trailed the suspects from Mombasa and he had also been working with police in Taveta to arrest two gunmen on the run.

He was shot in the head and stomach and died on the spot.

The suspects are believed to have escaped to neighboring Tanzania on a motorbike which was abandoned at the border.

The men are believed to be members of a notorious group behind a series of robberies in Mombasa town.

Five suspects were arrested in Mombasa on Sunday after CCTV footage captured a group of men robbing a woman of her handbag in Makande.

The video clip captures three men walking past their victim at an MPesa shop before two of them turn on the woman brandishing a gun.