DCI analyse Rotich statements after intense two days grilling

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – DCI detectives are now analysing statements taken from Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and other State officials as well as suppliers to determine the next steps in the Elgeyo Marakwet dams scandal.

DCI Director George Kinoti says no decision has been made yet on who should be prosecuted over the Sh22 billion illegal payments to an Italian company to put up two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet where work is yet to commence a year after the payments were made.

Rotich left the DCI headquarters shortly before 9pm Wednesday after 15 hours of questioning having been driven in at 6am on day two of grilling.

His lawyer Katwa Kigen told journalists that the CS had given detectives all the information they required to make a decision on the legitimacy of his role in approving payments to the firm said to be too broke to undertake the mega project of building the dams.