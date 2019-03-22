Dams were conduits to siphon public money, claims Mudavadi

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 22 – Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi now claims the Jubilee government has been fleecing the country of billions in suspect projects.

According to Mudavadi, the proposed 57 dams by the Jubilee administration were a pre-planned agenda to siphon billion of shilling from the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudavadi said he biggest economies of the world including China, the United States and Saudi Arabia with all their oil money, cannot achieve putting up 57 dams within a five-year period.

“Can anyone here or elsewhere point out a major economy or country anywhere in the world that has committed to such a target over the same time frame. The spin-off is that the dams were always designed to be conduits for graft,” he said.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the first inter-professional summit at PrideInn Paradise Hotel in Mombasa, Mudavadi said Kenya lacks the technical and financial capacity to undertake such projects.

The summit was opened on Wednesday by Deputy President William Ruto, who defended the dams’ projects saying they are long-term for drought.

Mudavadi said that over the past six years, an estimated Sh165 billion has been spent on dams, which were not delivered.

He said there have been no geological surveys and no designs. There have been poor site conditions with underground caves leading to heavy losses.

“There have been abnormal variations in cost and compensations that defy logic. Sometimes there have been multiple design reviews each of which has attracted horrendous fees,” he said.

Mudavadi said some of the dam projects with questionable allocation are the Badasa Dam in Marsabit county which he said was allocated Sh1.9 billion.

He said the Kiserian Dam in Kajiado is located at the downstream of a sprawling slum where there is heavy sewerage discharging into the dam area.

The Chemosusu Dam in Baringo county has suffered a major increase in pricing by up to Sh1.6 billion and in Kitui, the Guma Dam stalled after Sh575 million had been paid.

“This year a variation of Sh1.9 billion was made to revive the project,” he said.