CS Rotich back at DCI for questioning over dams scandal

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was back at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday for further questioning over the controversial dams’ scandal.

Rotich spent 12 hours at the DCI headquarters on Tuesday, accompanied by his lawyer Katwa Kigen.

The CS was meeting the detectives for the third time, as they sought to establish how he approved payments of more than Sh20 billion to a broke Italian firm to put two dams in Elgeyo Marakwet, where millions has been paid out to companies for unrelated goods and services.

DCI Director George Kinoti told Capital FM News that a decision on whether or not to charge the CS in court will be made once investigations are completed, with President Uhuru Kenyatta vowing that there will be no big fish to be spared.

“The investigation is progressing well because we want to cover all the angles,” he said.

Others under investigation are senior officials of Kerio Valley Development Authority as well as over 100 directors of companies which were paid for the supply of goods and services not related to the mega project.