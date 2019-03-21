CS Matiangi assures Lamu residents they will all get title deeds

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said that he is conscious of the problem of land and assured that they will be solved once and for all.

Speaking during the Lamu Service Week, Matiangi said he will collaborate with the Lands Cabinet Secretary to ensure that the residents of Lamu are provided with title deeds.

“I will communicate with the Cabinet Secretary of Lands Farida Karoney to find solutions on the title deeds since there has been complaints from residents and the county and regional security team are aware,” said Matiangi.

He stated that he will set up a council together with the Land CS that will deal with land issues.