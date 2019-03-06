Crisis at JKIA as hundreds of passengers stranded due to workers’ strike

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – A strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has caused a major crisis at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where hundreds of passengers are stranded since midnight.

Flight operations were affected, leading to notices from airlines—including Kenya Airways which advised passengers flying out from 11 am not to go to the airport.

“Further to the strike by KAWU members, we expect disruptions on flights. Customers on flights after 11 A.M are advised not to come to the airport until further communication is shared,” KQ said in a statement.

Union officials said the strike was called due to several grievances about mismanagement, including the planned merger between Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Airways, in what has generated sharp criticism from a section of leaders.

Local flights to and from Mombasa and Kisumu were also affected, with workers also protesting on learning about the hefty packages paid out to senior managers by the loss making airline.

Developing story….