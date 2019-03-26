Court rejects Kidero’s bid on Sh213mn graft charges

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – An application by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to have the Sh213 million graft charges against him dropped has been rejected.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti stated that the charges preferred against the former Governor met the threshold of the law and would go ahead.

He also dismissed an application by Kidero to have him charged separately from 10 other accused persons in the graft case.

Ogoti ruled that separating the accused persons would be expensive and time consuming.

He also dismissed an application by Kidero on the duplication of conspiracy charges and ruled that the charges were proper.

Kidero is charged alongside former Nairobi County Secretary Lillian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba among others.

The trial is expected to start on May 6.

