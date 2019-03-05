Corruption purge should be done without bias, leaders urge

Shares

, MURANG’A, Kenya, Mar 5 – More than 20 Members of Parliament and a Governor have said the ongoing purge on corruption should be done without bias.

They said the fight on graft was in order, but it must be informed by facts and free of politics.

Speaking in Murang’a County on Monday during the funeral service of Margaret Wangechi, mother to area Senator Irungu Kang’ata, the politicians in the company of Deputy President William Ruto noted that “if we have institutions that are directed by the politics of the day, then Kenya is doomed”.

“We must stick to the truth as we fight corruption. The prosecution of corruption should not be a media agenda. We must allow independent institutions to function independently,” said Kipchumba Murkomen, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika said the corruption fight should be objective.

“We appreciate the fact that the vice is eating into our development agenda; it must be tamed. However, let it not be an agenda behind an agenda. It should be thoroughly wiped out not through the media but by courts,” said Ms Kihika.

Leaders present were Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Governor Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), Senators Isaac Mwaura (nominated), Njeru Ndwiga (Embu), Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Petronilla Were (nominated), Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui).

Other Senators were Samuel Poghisio (West Pokot), Alice Milgo (nominated), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua), Mohamed Faki (Mombasa), Boy Juma Boy(Kwale) and Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira).

MPs in the function were Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), Simon Kingara (Ruiru), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Sabina Chege (Woman Rep, Murang’a) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South).

Also present was former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Dr Ruto said the government’s fight against corruption is unwavering.

He said the vice will be taken head on, and no one will be spared.

“There are no two positions about this battle. We will employ accurate information and solid evidence to make sure the corrupt are brought to book,” said Dr Ruto.

He said institutions should be allowed to prosecute the war against graft using factual information.

“But there are those who are afraid of this. What is the problem with using factual information? Are you after the war on corruption or you are after politics? Posed Dr Ruto.

He said the government will not stomach those using propaganda in the name of fighting corruption to paint Jubilee development plans negatively.

“We will not allow such schemes. We are aware of politicians who are after watering down the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” added the Deputy President.

The DP said his concern on the construction of dams was because it was part of the Jubilee manifesto, which promised clean drinking water for people and livestock, and for irrigation to boost food production.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu called on President Kenyatta and the Deputy President to intensify their development agenda for the country even as they fight corruption.

“Jubilee has a manifesto for this country which we must continue to implement. We must not be kept busy by people who are not after transforming Kenya,” he said.

Waititu said whatever the many stories doing rounds, “we know who will be our next president”.

“It is in black and white, and we will not change our stand on the promise we made prior to the 2013 elections,” he added.

Kuria called on leaders to respect each other even as they seek to push further their agenda.

“Let us bring down the political heat and serve the country,” noted the Gatundu South legislator.

He asked politicians not to bring to the church petty politics that may threaten the unity of the country.

“Do not mix politics with the church. Political conmen should take petty issues away from religious organisations,” said Kuria.

Murkomen said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga had brought some unity in the country but it should not be used to tear Jubilee apart.

“We must make noise so as to guard the legacy of the president,” he explained.