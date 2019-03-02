Continental parliamentary lobby seeks AU collaboration in anti-graft war

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – A top Continental Parliamentary Caucus Against Corruption has challenged Legislatures across the continent to take up their crucial role in emancipating the African continent from the menace of corruption.

Speaking during a two-day meeting of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi observed that there is need for Parliamentarians to re-energize the network through sharing of ideas, strategies and best practice to effectively make a difference on the war against corruption.

He called on Parliaments across the continent to embrace their national chapters of APNAC and recognize them as crucial caucuses that help strengthen capacities of African Parliamentarians to fight corruption and promote good governance.

“We call upon all Speakers of Parliaments in the African region, in the spirit of strengthening their legislatures to fight corruption to recognize the National APNAC chapters as a Parliamentary Caucus,” said Speaker Muturi.

Muturi who was recently elected as the President of the organisation also called for collaboration with relevant organizations particularly the African Union, EALA, CEMAC, ECOWAS and SADC to leverage on issues of accountability, transparency, integrity and good democratic governance.

The meeting tasked Muturi with communicating the resolution that urges Parliaments in the region to support activities of their APNAC National Chapters that are geared towards embracing vibrant and robust anti-corruption drives and activities in partnership with organizations that share similar goals such as Transparency International.

APNAC, an affiliate of the GOPAC was founded 20 years ago in Uganda, in a bid to strengthen African Parliaments commitment and capacity to fight corruption.

It further aims at building the commitment and capacity of African Parliaments and Parliamentarians to ensure transparency and accountability with particular emphasis on financial matters

The meeting saw Kenya, Rwanda and Cameroon (with Ghana as an alternate) nominated to represent APNAC in the Global Organization of Parliaments Against Corruption (GOPAC) executive Committee.