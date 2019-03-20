CJ Maraga, 4 other judges get 14 days to respond to petitions

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Five Supreme Court Judges among them Chief Justice David Maraga have two weeks to respond to petitions seeking their removal from office over alleged gross violation of the Constitution.

The Judicial Service Commission, following a plenary session Wednesday, directed Chief Justice Maraga, Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala, and Njoki Ndung’u to be served with the petitions filed by Yussuf Dimbil, and Mohammed Mahamud Sheikh.

In a media briefing following the resolution, Maraga said the Judicial Service Commission which he chairs was committed to promoting independence and accountability of the judiciary and the top court that has lately been dogged with allegations of corruption.

The Judicial Service Commission also recommended the formation of a tribunal to probe the conduct of Justice Jackton Ojwang of the Supreme Court after admitting a petition seeking his removal over misconduct, impropriety and conflict of interest.

The petition will be relayed to President Uhuru Kenyatta during the course of the day who will then appoint a tribunal within fourteen days.

While admitting the petition, the commission noted Justice Ojwang’s refusal to attend a hearing where he would have been accorded an opportunity to defend himself.