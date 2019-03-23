China sends new envoy to Kenya, commits to deepen bilateral relations

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Permanent representative of China to the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat Wu Peng is set to assume office as the new Chinese ambassador to Kenya.

Ambassador Wu arrived in the country on Friday and is expected to present his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta before he can assume office.

He has committed to strengthen further Kenya-China cooperation and more so the Belt and Road initiative.

The initiative, he said, is expected to increase Kenya’s agricultural exports to China as well as enhance the two countries collaboration in the fields of capacity building, infrastructure, digital and smart cities.

His arrival comes after Ambassador Liu Xianfa’s term ended.