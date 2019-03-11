China condoles with families of Kenyan victims in Ethiopia crash

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Chinese President Xi Jinping has condoled with Kenya following the air crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people, among them 32 Kenyans.

In a statement, Xi said he was “shocked to learn of the air crash by Ethiopian Airlines that caused many casualties, including 32 Kenyans.”

“I would like to express, on behalf of the Chinese people and Chinese government as well as in my own name, our deep condolences to the unfortunate victims and our heartfelt solicitude to the bereaved families,” he said in a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, which was shared to media houses by the embassy in Nairobi.

China also suffered casualties in the air crash that killed eight of its nationals.

On Monday, China’s aviation regulator grounded about 100 Boeing CO 737 MAX 8-the same model that crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday, in what is raising serious safety concerns after a similar accident in Indonesia in October in which more than 180 people were killed.

Ethiopia has also grounded its fleet of the Boeing MAX 8 model, after the crash on one of its brand new planes that crashed en-route to Nairobi.

Ethiopia’s Parliament on Monday declared a day of mourning over the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines jet, which ploughed into a field some 60 kilometres east of Addis Ababa on Sunday – just six minutes after taking off from the capital.

Investigators said on Monday that they had recovered the flight data and voice recorders that will be instrumental in the investigation to establish the cause of the crash.