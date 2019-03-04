Centum partners with NYS to offer employment opportunities

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Centum will now start offering employment opportunities to the National Youth Service participating in training programs across various sectors such as construction, Agriculture, Security, Information Communication Technology and Hospitality.

This follows a memorandum of understanding signed between Centum and the National Youth Service on Monday, in an event attended by Youth Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, Youth Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachael Shebesh, NYS Director General Matilda Sakwa, Centum Chairman Chris Kirubi and Centum CEO James Mworia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Margaret Kobia said the partnership is a major boost to Government’s efforts to create employment for the youth, as well as equipping the youth with the necessary skills to transform the economy.

“Centum have demonstrated capacity and ability through their wide ranging investment portfolio to generate significant job opportunities for servicemen and women trained by NYS in areas such as Construction, Agriculture, Security, ICT and Hospitality,” said Kobia.

“Besides direct employment opportunities for NYS graduates within Centum projects, the servicemen and women will get mentorship from some of the best and most prosperous professionals in the region and receive ongoing training for career progression and growth,” she added.

According to the CS, already 300 service men and women have been selected and are set to be posted mainly to security roles within the two rivers development.

Centum Chairman Chris Kirubi said their partnership with NYS will give the youth an opportunity to participate in internships within the group, as they prepare them for the job market.

“I always believe that we cannot move forward and develop as a nation without the youth. They are the drivers and innovators of tomorrow’s economy and contribute to national building. This is why we have to work and invest in them,” said Kirubi.

Centum CEO James Mworia said they are committed towards addressing unemployment challenge facing the youth, as he called upon other private sector players to come on board.

“It’s not only an honor & privilege to partner with NYS but an obligation. It’s important that we link the youth with employment opportunities & most importantly create patriots who will make a difference in society. Said Mworia.