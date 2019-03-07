Case by KAA over aviation workers strike put on hold to give dialogue chance

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The High Court has put on hold the hearing of an application by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) seeking to declare the ongoing strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union illegal, to give a committee appointed by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani time to resolve the dispute.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Onesmus Makau said since the committee has been appointed by the CS to look into the dispute, the court ought to give it an opportunity to arbitrate between the aggrieved parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge directed that parties have to await the outcome of deliberations by the committee which might resolve the dispute between Kenya Airways, KAA and the aviation workers’ union.

He said the applicant, KAA, should be able to file its report by Monday, March 11 and the interim orders suspending the strike stand extended until then.

The CS while addressing the press at his offices, appointed Sharif Abdukadir as the chairman of the committee and will be assisted by Justus Tony and Linus Kariuki.

The committee has 30 days to resolve the matter.

The court heard that the union did not follow proper procedures in calling the strike.

The union officials had filed a case in the High Court but did not secure an order stopping the intended partnership between KAA and Kenya Airways, but proceeded to issue strike notice on February 28.