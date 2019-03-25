Businessman due in court for Sh1.5 million heroin possession

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – A prominent businessman arrested with one kilogram of heroin valued at Sh1.5 million is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the narcotics were concealed in the suspect’s new car and were wrapped in a polythene bag.

“Anti-Narcotics Detectives based in Mombasa- acting on a tip off-intercepted a vehicle & after a thorough search recovered a white powdery substance believed to be #Heroin. One suspect-Abdul Majid Msallam Timami aged 47 years arrested & to be charged in court on Monday,” the DCI stated through its twitter handle.

The businessman who owns a fleet of trucks that operate within East Africa was arrested as he was allegedly preparing to make a delivery to his chain of distributors.

He is suspected of being involved in the drug trafficking business for almost a decade and resides in Tudor.