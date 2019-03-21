Burial of Kenyan doctor who died in Cuba to be held on Friday in Likoni

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – The burial of the Kenya doctor who died in unclear circumstance in Cuba will be held of Friday near their family home in Shika Adabu in Likoni, Mombasa.

Dr Ali Hamisi Juma, a brother to Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, was found dead on Sunday, March 17 in Cuba’s capital city, Havana.

He is said to have committed suicide, but family members have said they are yet to establish the real reason behind the sudden demise of their kin.

On Thursday, Hamisi Juma Kurichwa, an elder brother to the deceased, said they expect Dr Ali’s body to arrive in Kenya on Friday at 6:45am.

He said once the body arrives in the country, they will undertake a private autopsy to ascertain the real cause of the doctor’s death, before he is buried after the Friday’s Juma Prayers (1pm).

“The body of our late brother left Cuba via Amsterdam in the Netherlands… we expect it to arrive here on Friday morning,” said Kurichwa.

He added, “As a family, we will conduct our own private post-mortem on the body, before it is buried in Shika Adabu in Likoni after Friday’s Juma prayer.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho paid a visit to the doctor’s family to condole with them.

“We stand with the family, relatives and friends (of Mishi) during this time as we wait for the arrival of the body for the final rites and burial,” said Joho.

Meanwhile, the National Government on Wednesday sent a team of experts to Cuba to investigate the reason behind the doctor’s death.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said that the team, led by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, will come back with a comprehensive report in the next five days.

Dr Ali was among 50 Kenyan doctors sent to Cuba for an exchange programme late last year to be trained on family medicine.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) had raised a concern over the poor living conditions Kenyan doctors in Cuba.

KMPDU Coast Brach Secretary General, Dr Abidan Mwachi, said on Monday that the National Government should cancel the programme and bring back home the remaining 49 doctors.

“Since they left for Cuba, our colleagues have been complaining of the poor living standards in Cuba. They are forced to share houses, travel for long distance and spend about two or three hours to reach their places of work,” said Mwachi.