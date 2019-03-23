Budding gospel artiste among 12 killed in Kikopey accident

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 23 – An upcoming gospel musician, Christonimph Wambui was among the 12 people who perished in the Kikopey road cash Friday.

Wambui was going to Nairobi on a deal to have her songs listed on Skiza Tunes when the accident occurred.

The 20-year-old old girl who finished her secondary school education had recorded two songs featuring two colleagues.

The deaths in the mid morning accident occurred when a truck hit five vehicles among them a matatu which was ferrying people to Nairobi.

All the 10 passengers in the public service vehicle and their driver died on the spot at Kikopey along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Nakuru County Commissioner, Erastus Mbui said the truck driver lost control after the brakes failed while descending a sloppy section of the road.

He said the truck driver fled and is still at large.

The truck conductor succumbed to injuries at the Gilgil sub-county Hospital bringing the toll to 12.

Another young woman, Mary Mwangi from Wanyororo who was recently married also perished in the accident.