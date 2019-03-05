British envoy asks government to go after assets of corrupt officials

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5 – British High Commissioner Nic Hailey has welcomed the war on graft saying any public official found guilty of corruption must go to jail and have their assets confiscated.

Speaking during the 6th Annual Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga County Tuesday morning, Hailey stated that this will underscore the government’s commitment to root out the vice.

“Along with many other donors, the UK has worked hard to support Kenya’s efforts to make devolution work. In many areas, devolution has transformed the lives of Kenyans. But corruption is the biggest obstacle to its success,” ‘he stated. “Corruption is theft from the Kenyan people.”

The envoy further pointed out that everyone from investigators and prosecutors to the judiciary, need to work together towards that end.

He particularly observed that any leader or county official indicted for corruption should stand aside while their case is being determined.

He said that the UK welcomes the commitment of Kenya’s leaders to root it out. “Counties and their leaders can do more to tackle corruption.”