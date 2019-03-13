ATPU seeks experts to retrieve footage in plot to free Iranians

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit is seeking ICT experts to recover information that cannot be retrieved from CCTV cameras in areas visited by three suspects who are accused of planning the escape of two Iranians currently held at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Senior Prosecution Counsel Duncan Ondimu told Resident Magistrate Zainabu Abdul that there is suspicion the CCTV footage may have been tampered with.

Wesley Kiptanui Kipkemoi (Kenyan) Shemgrant Agyei (Ghanaian) and Robin Bundi Nyangaresi (Kenyan lawyer) held the meetings in Westlands.

The prosecution while giving the progress of investigations since they were granted 10 days to hold the suspects, said several leads have been made, especially from their mobile phones.

Ondimu said that the investigating team have carried out data analysis from their M-PESA accounts.

The Ghanaian holds three mobile phones and two Kenyans have one each and they are being subjected to forensic investigations.

Preliminary investigations reveal that one Mr Anul who has been interviewed by the police is said to have participated in the meetings with the suspects and others who are being pursued.

The court heard that Anul has since contradicted the information he gave to the police and has been summoned to record statements over what he knows about the alleged escape of the Iranians.

The prosecutor pointed out that police have discovered that the Ghanaian national sent M-PESA money to one of the court clerks based at Milimani Law Courts, but she is yet to be summoned by the police.

Ondimu prayed that the investigating officers be given two more days to complete their investigations.

Defence lawyers Samson Nyaberi and Ben Millimo strongly objected to the extension, saying the suspects have been in the custody of the police for a period of 13 days.

The court heard that holding the suspects for even one more day will be a violation of their constitutional rights.

The Kenya lawyer is out on cash bail of Sh100,000.

The court heard that the three suspects with the help of a senior diplomat at the Iranian Embassy were to unlawfully secure the release of two who were held pending an appeal decision of the Supreme Court.

The apex court is to deliver its judgement on March 15.