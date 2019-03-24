65pc of Kenyans back referendum, mainly to cut number of elected leaders

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Majority of Kenyans – at 65 per cent – support proposed constitutional amendments, according to a new survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

The pollster says this is a significant increase from the 44 per cent who supported the call in late 2018.

“A significant proportion, 38 per cent of Kenyans, do support a referendum to reduce the number of elected leaders thus reducing the public wage bill,” the survey shows.

The survey by Infotrak was conducted on behalf of the Integrated Development Network (IDN), a Non-Governmental Organization registered in 2016 by the NGOs Coordination Board.

It was carried out between February 9 and 11 in 15 out the 47 counties across the country.

While, releasing the survey, Infotrak Research Manager Walter Nyambudi noted that of those opposed to the calls, 11 per cent say the changes are only meant to benefit the political class only.

Support for the referendum is lower in Central and Eastern compared to the other regions of the country.

Founder and Director of IDN Dennis Wendo said that the issue on corruption would largely influence support for the referendum.

“There is a lot of mismanagement of resources in counties therefore Kenyans would like to see action taken on corruption for them to gain confidence and trust,” he stated.

He said that Kenyans would like if the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations unify in fighting corruption.