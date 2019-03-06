6 narrowly escape as two-storey Kisumu building collapses

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 11 – Six people narrowly escaped unhurt after a two-storey building collapsed in Kisumu Monday morning.

Preliminary investigations according to Kisumu City officials showed that the building caved in due to substandard materials and poor construction.

County Police Commander Benson Maweu confirmed there were no casualties during the incident. He said those affected were evacuated safely.

Seventeen tenants were housed in the building situated within Manyatta estate.

Kisumu city manager Doris Ombara promised stern action after thorough investigation.

She blamed the incident to lack of building inspectorates for proper supervision.

“We only have two instead of the required 10,” Ombara said. Mombasa and Nairobi have more than 600 inspectorates.

She did not comment on whether the city approved the construction of the building or not.

In January 2013, seven people were killed and scores injured after a five-storey building under construction collapsed in Kisumu.