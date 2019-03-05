5 candidates cleared for Wajir West Constituency mini poll

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Five candidates have been cleared to contest in Wajir West Constituency by-election for the position of Member of National Assembly scheduled for April 25.

A statement from the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) says among those listed include Jubilee Party’s Mohamed Kolosh who is seeking to re-capture the seat he lost after the Supreme Court nullified his victory in the August 2018 General Election citing the final vote tally had been manipulated to favour him.

KANU’s Ibrahim Abdirahaman who successfully filed the petition against Kolosh will be that the electorate prove him right as he renews his rivalry with the former MP who recently defected from the ODM to the ruling party.

ODM Mohamed Yussuf Elmi, Abass Nunow Shihaw of the Agano Party and Ali Noor Abdi from the Labour Party of Kenya have also been allowed to participate in the mini-poll which has major political parties brace themselves for a fierce battle.

The Candidates who have been given a green light will be allowed to engage in campaign activities, which IEBC guidelines say should cease on the April 22, which is 48 hours before the opening of the polls.

The Commission has further named Joseph Leboo Masindet to be the returning officer for the by-election and will be deputized by Ibrahim Adan Osman and Kassim Billow Adan.

Other mini-polls that have so far been set by IEBC include that of Ugenya and Embakasi South which would also be held on April 25.