14 dead as Nairobi bound bus rams into stationary truck at Matuu

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 27 – At least 14 people were killed in a road accident involving a bus at Matuu in Machakos County early Wednesday.

Those killed include 13 adults and a child, while more than 10 others have been taken to Matuu Level Four Hospital.

According to Yatta police boss Njoroge Karanja, the accident occurred when the bus heading to Nairobi from Mandera rammed into a stationary truck.

On Tuesday, six people were killed and several others injured when a matatu collided head-on with a lorry in Masimba on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

