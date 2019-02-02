Work on drainage systems before rains start, Sonko directs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has directed the County Government’s departments of Transport and Environment to ensure the drainage systems in capital city are unclogged before the start of the long rains.

The Department of Transport has to ensure that all the faulty drainage systems are repaired before the rains, whilst the Department of Environment has to work with it to unclog areas that have been blocked by dirt.

“We do not want to see Nairobi flooding whenever it rains. All the department concerned must now start working to ensure we have a functional drainage system,” said Sonko.

Sonko has directed the Environment Department to ensure waste is collected from various places including roads, walkways, open fields and estates.

“This should be done weekly to maintain a clean and functional drainage system,” he said.

He added that there should be slashing of grass in major public and private areas.

“These places make safe havens for mosquitoes and other preys. This should be done regularly,” he said.

The Department of Transport must also ensure that all the street lights are in good working condition.

“Major streets especially in informal settlements should be given priority,” he said.

On Security, Sonko said the police should work in ensuring the streets are safe for the Nairobians to walk at any time of the day.

“Police and county officials should increase security patrols within the city centre, in the estates and even in the slum areas. We must ensure crime cases go down,” he said.

At least over 78 suspects have been apprehended and charged before court since governor Sonko launched war on water cartels.

Nairobi water and sewerage company acting managing director Nahashon Muguna said that they will not give room for water cartels.

“The arrested water cartels will serve as example to many. This is part of what Governor Sonko promised during the campaign period. Everyone must get clean water.” he said.