Water CS denies abuse of office claims over dam projects

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has denied abuse of office claims over ‘scandalous’ dam projects and insisted that he is not under investigation.

Chelugui further stated that he has not been summoned by anyone with regards to the latest corruption scandal involving Arror and Kamwarer dams.

“I therefore reassure Kenyans that under my watch, there has been no abuse or misuse of public funds. Contrary to some media reports, I have also not been summoned to record any statement by the government agencies mandated with implementing the fight against graft,” Chelugui said.

He gave assurance of his commitment to fighting corruption and stated that anyone in his ministry adversely mentioned will face the law.

“I however reiterate my commitment and support to the President’s fight against corruption and through my strict policy of zero tolerance to corruption, I wish to assure Kenyans that anyone found engaging in any corrupt practice shall face the full force of the law; I reaffirm my personal and my Ministry’s commitment to ensure that construction and implementation of Dams within my ministry remain on course,” he said

The CS pointed out that the dams that have been subject of discussion are not under his docket apart from Itare dam.

Under his docket, Chelugui stated that construction of four dams is underway and they include Thwake dam which is at 7.24 percent and will run till 2022 at a cost of Sh36.9 billion.

Itare dam which is at 43 percent and will cost Sh28 billion, Sagana River Regeneration where the ministry will build two dams to secure river flow and store water at a cost of Sh600 million each and Karimenu dam which the ministry is finalizing the acquisition of land and ground breaking will be done soon.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto has denied reports that Sh21 billion allocated to Arror and Kimwarer dams has been lost.

Speaking at the Supreme Court during the release of the state of the Judiciary report, Ruto stated that the money in question is about 7 billion and every coin has been accounted for.

He stated that there was also a bank guarantee on the monies and emphasized that under the Jubilee administration, no funds will be lost.

“You have heard for example that the government has lost Sh21 billion in the Arror and Kimwarer dams which is a flat lie. The money on question is about Sh7billion and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee,” he stated.