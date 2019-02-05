Wajir West mini-poll to be held in April 25 – IEBC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Wajir West residents will go to the polls to elect their new Member of Parliament on April 25, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a Gazette Notice dated 1 February, the electoral body has asked respective political parties that intend to participate in the mini-poll to submit names of the candidates who will battle for the seat in the party primary and the day for the primaries before the 11 of February.

“Political parties intending to present candidates in this election shall, after its primaries resolve all intra-party disputes and submit the list of persons nominated to contest in this election to the Commission on or before the Tuesday, 19th February,” part of the regulations read.

In other guidelines issued by the agency’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati, any public officer who has interest in the seat should resign from public office within 7 days of the declaration of the vacancy.

Chebukati has further asked interested candidates who would wish to run independently to ensure that they are not members of any political party at least three 3 months immediately before the date of the by-election.

Candidates have further been given a green light to start their campaigns on the 25 of February with the commission insisting that the campaign activities should cease on the 22 of April, 48 hours before the opening of the polls.

The commission has further mandated Joseph Leboo Masindet to be the returning officer for the by-election and will be deputized by Ibrahim Adan Osman and Kassim Billow Adan.

The seat was declared vacant by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi following a Supreme Court ruling two weeks ago that nullified the election of the incumbent Mohamed Kolosh.

Abdirahman Ibrahim Mohamed (KANU) had moved to the High Court to challenge Kolosh’s win that he was not validly elected.

Other mini-polls that have so far been set by IEBC include that of Ugenya and Embakasi South which would also be held on the 25 of April.