Vetting of gun holders in Nairobi kicks off

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – All fire arm holders in Nairobi are set to undergo a four-day mandatory vetting exercise from Monday.

According to the Licensing Board Chairman Charles Mukindia, holders need to present supporting documents for all licenses acquired as well as all fire arms and ammunition.

He stated that upon verification, the holders shall proceed for ballistic analysis at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He explained that the ballistic analysis test will cost Sh2,000 while the new smart card will demand Sh5,000, the board said.

He stated that the process is mandatory and those targeted in Nairobi region will appear before a team at the Police Pavilion in South C.

Following this, a new license smart card shall be issued after 10 days.

Other regions will be informed when their vetting will be done.

Those exempted from the vetting and not required to book are personnel who are serving and retired from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), National Intelligence Service (NIS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and those from the security sector.

However, they will be required to fill in a form and obtain a unique identification number from the vetting venue and then proceed to DCI for ballistic tests.