Uhuru nominates Eliud Ndung’u, ex-AP chief Laibuta to NPSC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday nominated Eliud Ndung’u Kinuthia to be Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi told Tuesday afternoon’s sitting that he is in receipt of a message from the President in which Lilian Mutio Kiamba, ex-deputy Administration Police Commandant Eusebius Karuti Laibuta, Naphtali Kipchirchir Rono, Alice Atieno Otwala, John Tentemo Ole Moyaki have also been nominated as members of the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muturi directed the House Committee on National Security to conduct approval hearings on the nominees and submit its report to the House on or before March 6.

“The National Police Service Commission Act requires the National Assembly to either approve or reject the nominees to the respective positions within 21 days. In this regard, the Committee should expeditiously notify the nominees and the general public of the time and place for holding the approval hearings, commence the necessary hearings and submit its report to the House on or before 6th March 2019 to enable the House to consider the matter within the statutory timelines,” he stated.

The positions fell vacant in November last year after the six year term of former Chairman Johnston Kavuludi and his team expired.