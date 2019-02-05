Two NSSF officials convicted of fraud after 17 year court process

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Two officials of the National Social Security Fund were Monday fined Sh1.3 million each following the conclusion of a graft case that commenced in July 2002.

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi imposed the fine with an alternative three-year jail term on Kenneth Kipkemboi and Mwikali Kioko who were charged with obtaining Sh250,000 from a private company as an inducement to stop them from seeking Sh3 million in arrears owed to NSSF.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), then Anti-Corruption Police Unit (ATPU), had accused the two enforcement inspectors of soliciting for bribes from Visa Place Restaurant between July 2 and 24, 2002, with investigations into the matter leading to their arrests and arraignment in court on July 26, 2002.

The accused moved to the High Court in 2003 to challenge the public prosecutor’s decision, then under the State Law Office, to charge them, an application that was dismissed on August 12, 2003.

Justice David Majanja at the time ordered that the matter be referred back to the Chief Magistrate’s Court.

A total of 14 prosecution witnesses testified during the hearing.